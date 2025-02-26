SD73 approves lease of former Tranquille Valley school site for proposed community hall

Photo: File Photo

The Kamloops-Thompson school district has agreed to lease a former school site in Tranquille Valley to potentially be used for a community hall — despite the protests of some neighbours.

The Tranquille Valley Community Association passed a motion in 2023 to look into options for how it could acquire the vacant eight-acre site of the former Tranquille Valley Elementary School for community use.

The TVCA said it hopes to use the property for a community building and for wildfire training. Approximately 20 people in the community volunteered to take part in the training after equipment was donated last year.

That spring, Michael Grenier, Thompson-Nicola Regional District director of Area J, proposed that an agreement for the use of the property be reached with the Kamloops-Thompson school district, which owns the property.

The TNRD board passed a motion to request use of the site.

Not for SD73 to decide

Since the beginning of January, SD73 said it has received 12 emails and one phone call from residents opposed to the lease, and 10 emails in favour.

According to the school district, those opposed said they did not agree with the scope of the project, did not want to invite activity onto the property, feared the risk of fire would increase, had concerns about tax increases, and didn’t feel there was adequate consultation.

In a letter written to the board of education, Leslie Hardy, who lives next to the site, said the thought the majority of residents were opposed to the plan, feared trespassers would make their way onto her property, the increased traffic would add wear and tear on the public road and a new school would be a better use of the site.

SD73 completed the first two of three readings of a new bylaw that would allow it to lease the property to the TNRD in December and the final reading went ahead Monday night.

“We did hear their concerns about their property, and they're real,” said SD73 trustee Cara McKelvey. “I do think it's important to reiterate that that is not our position here, to negotiate the terms of a lease with the community association.”

Trustee John O’Fee said it was the purview of the TNRD to determine how residents would like the property be used.

“We’re just simply making an unused public asset available to the public — I think that’s what our role is here,” O’Fee said.

Consultation up next

TNRD general manager of operations Jamie Vieira said SD73’s approval of the lease means the regional district will move ahead with the next steps in its process.

“This will require TNRD board approval to move forward with conceptual design, develop a proposed capital and operating budget, and investigate funding options such as grants, industry partnerships, and property taxes,” Vieira told SD73 in a letter.

A public communication and consultation process will then take place, followed by formal public assent process where residents will decide whether they are in favour of establishing the hall.

Speaking with Castanet, Vieira said there was no trail system, specific park or playground currently proposed for the site — but such amenities could be incorporated into the plans if the community association so desires.

“The idea is that it would be a publicly owned piece of property that could be used by the community association for their events, whether there’s a building there or not,” he said.

“There’s no funding to build a hall, but there may be an interest to have it as open park land for the community association to host picnics and events and things like that.”

If the public assent process shoots down use of the property, SD73 superintendent Rhonda Nixon said SD73 would be able to revoke the lease or the TNRD could hold on to the lease and let it time out.