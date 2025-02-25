Five-storey rental building proposed for Tranquille Road property

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bluegreen Architecture A 13-unit, five-storey building is being proposed for an irregularly shaped lot in Brocklehurst, with the owners seeking a housing agreement securing the property for rental apartments.

A triangle-shaped lot in Brocklehurst could be home to a five-storey rental building with 13 two-bedroom apartments if Kamloops council agrees to issue permits for the project.

In a Tuesday meeting, council will be asked to authorize a housing agreement bylaw for the purpose-built rental building, along with a development permit for 1712 Tranquille Rd.

According to a report prepared for council, the developer, identified as a numbered company, is seeking a couple of variances, including one to increase the maximum permitted building height from four to five storeys, to “maximize the number of proposed units on the irregularly shaped site.”

“The building consists of 13 two-bedroom units, which will help diversity the neighbourhood’s housing stock,” the report said.

The lot, which is located on the corner of Tranquille and Holt Road, is the site of one residential house, which will be taken down before the apartment building is constructed.

The five-storey building will be accessed by a rear lane.

“It should be noted that there will be no direct vehicular access from Tranquille Road,” the report said.

The developer is planning to provide 11 parking spaces for the 13-unit building, including six standard-size stalls, three small stalls, one visitor parking spot, and one van-accessible space.

The property is located within a new purpose-built rental revitalization tax exemption area, and the staff report said the applicants are wanting to enter a rental housing agreement with the city to receive their tax break.

The revitalization tax exemption bylaw was adopted by Kamloops council in November. The 10-year tax exemption applies to new buildings with 10 or more rental units constructed in specific areas — including part of Brocklehurst and the North Shore.

The tax exemption applies to 100 per cent of the increased assessed value of improvements made while creating the purpose-built units.

The city noted the development proposal fits in with the North Shore Neighbourhood Plan, which includes encouraging “sensitive infill” for Brocklehurst. This means more housing stock is provided while preserving the existing neighbourhood character.

According to the report, the developer held an open house about the proposed build on Dec. 10, an event which was attended by nearly a dozen people.

Attendees raised concerns about the height of proposed building, privacy, and possible shadows being cast by the structure.