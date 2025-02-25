High-risk repeat sex offender sentenced to five-plus years in prison

Photo: KTW file

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find disturbing.

A high-risk Kamloops sex offender who used “psychological manipulation” to coerce his latest victim has been ordered to spend more than five years in prison.

Sebastian William Bradshaw, 30, was sentenced Monday in B.C. Supreme Court on one count each of sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon.

The charges stem from two separate incidents — a Kamloops Tinder date that ended in non-consensual sex and the rape of an 18-year-old woman in the North Okanagan.

“Your actions were both criminal and shameful. You violated the sexual integrity of two women who trusted you enough to be alone with you, and the violations have had long-lasting effects,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Brad Smith said.

“You acted as you did out of your own selfish desire for sexual gratification — but actions have consequences, and because of your actions you are going to a federal penitentiary."

Victim sent spiralling

On May 4, 2022, Bradshaw matched on Tinder with a young woman from India who was enrolled as an international student at Thompson Rivers University. She had recently immigrated to Canada.

At trial last year, the woman testified that she met up with Bradshaw the following day and they went on a hike together in Peterson Creek, after which she invited him to her apartment.

She said he began to kiss her a short time after arriving at her home and soon forced himself on her. She said she was open to sex but not without a condom — which she expressed clearly to him.

Despite that, he proceeded to have unprotected sex with her. The woman said she suspected he might have been trying to get her pregnant and she took a morning-after pill as a precaution.

Bradshaw was convicted of sexual assault at the conclusion of the trial.

Court heard the assault had a significant impact on the victim. She said she felt isolated and tried three times to take her own life.

“I was in the ER and the psych ward — I was feeling very scared,” she said in a victim-impact statement filed in court. “I was very new and far from home and didn’t know anyone.”

Threatened his own life

On Feb. 18, 2023, while on bail as police investigated the international student's allegations, Bradshaw drove to the North Okanagan and picked up an 18-year-old woman he met through friends.

Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard said he took the woman out shopping and then drove to a secluded area at a lake near Vernon, where he parked his truck and used “psychological manipulation” to get her naked.

He pulled out what looked like a gun. It was later determined to be a flare gun, but the victim thought it was real.

“Mr. Bradshaw got out of the vehicle and held the gun to his head and told her he was going to go into the woods and kill himself,” Bouchard said.

“He told her his mother’s name and her phone number and told her to drive his truck away and tell his mother that he’d killed himself. He also told her what his cellphone password was and asked her to make arrangements for his dog.”

‘You’re raping me'

Bouchard said the young woman was “terrified” and begged Bradshaw to stop. He told her to strip naked “to prove to him that she trusted him.”

“As she stripped down, he lowered his gun from his own head,” Bouchard said. “He then grabbed her and forced her onto her stomach in the back of the truck."

Bouchard said Bradshaw raped the young woman.

“She told him, ‘You’re raping me.’ He apologized to her and said, ‘Oh my God, I’m sorry — I don’t know what I’m doing,’” she said.

"She told him that he did know what he was doing, and he continued to force sexual intercourse on her for a long time — [she] thinks it was 45 minutes.”

Bradshaw pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a weapon in relation to the incident.

Fake names used

Bouchard said Bradshaw has been labelled a high risk to reoffend.

Court heard he has not engaged in any sex offender treatment, but such programming will be made available to Bradshaw in federal prison.

“I’m going to make every effort to make sure that this never happens again, no matter what,” he said in court.

Court heard Bradshaw had a difficult childhood and was a victim of sexual violence himself. He has been diagnosed autistic and ADHD.

Bradshaw used fake names in both the incidents he was sentenced for on Monday — Dean Bradshaw and Charles Williams.

He has previous sexual offences on his criminal record, having been sentenced in 2018 to more than a year in prison following convictions on two counts of sexual interference of a child.

More 33 months left to serve

Bouchard and defence lawyer Matt Ford put forward a joint submission Monday for a sentence of 5.5 years, minus the time Bradshaw has spent behind bars since his arrest in April of 2023.

Smith went along with that plan. Once he’s given credit, Bradshaw has a little more than 33 months remaining — time he will serve in a federal penitentiary.

"I very much hope that while you are there, you take any and all opportunities available to you to attempt to accomplish rehabilitation," the judge said.

Bradshaw was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to police for inclusion in a national criminal database and required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Bouchard warned the Crown might seek an indefinite sentence if Bradshaw ever finds himself back in similar circumstances.

“In the event that he has any further convictions for sexual offences, then I expect the Crown would seek a dangerous offender assessment,” she said.