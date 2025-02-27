Prepare for growing season at Kamloops Seedy Saturday

Photo: Pexels

Springtime — and growing season — is on the horizon, with an upcoming event offering an opportunity for Kamloops green thumbs to prepare for planting.

Kamloops Regional Farmers’ Market and the Mount Paul Community Food Centre are partnering to host Kamloops Seedy Saturday on March 8.

Attendees can speak with local farmers and master gardeners, check out the Kamloops Seed Library, participate in a seed exchange and visit market vendors.

“There is growing uncertainty about food costs due to the affordable housing crisis and the political instability around trade relations with the U.S.,” the Kamloops Farmers’ Market Society said in a news release.

“One action people can do to have more control over food costs is to take back some of the production of their food, whether that be baking bread, cooking from scratch or growing a few herbs, there is power, a.k.a. increased food sovereignty, in these actions.”

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mount Paul Community Food Centre, located at 140 Laburnum St. on the North Shore.

Entry is free but donations are welcome, with proceeds going to fund food security programming at the Mount Paul Community For Centre.