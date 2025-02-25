Kamloops United Football Club boasts 'massive investment' in spring league program

Photo: Kamloops United Football Club

A major overhaul of the minor soccer landscape in Kamloops has added more on-field support and consistent training options for youth.

Lyle Dos Santos, general manager of Kamloops United Football Club, formerly known as the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association, said a “massive investment” into the club’s U3 to U18 Community Spring League program has focused on player development and on-field experience.

While the club had previously used whatever space they could find, the program has now moved to six training centres across the city. Players will train and play at the centre closest to where they live.

The program used to be entirely volunteer led, but new technical leads for the boys and girls programs have now been added as well.

“Between our VMO select program and our community program, we’re upwards of a quarter million dollars in hourly labour that we’re allocating to on-field support — that’s over and above our salaried positions,” Dos Santos said.

“We've got a lot of amazing corporate partners, and over the last year, we picked up a lot of corporate sponsorship to help us offset the costs of this increased investment in on field.”

KUFC has also added a dedicated player program, a first for the club.

“A dedicated player program is for kids who are looking for a much more up level experience in terms of their individual player development,” Dos Santos said.

Players registered in the community player program will be scheduled for a practice and a game a week, and those in the dedicated player program will have two additional training sessions on top of that with technical staff.

A new training curriculum, playing philosophy and game model has been designed by the club’s new sporting director David Ousted — a former goaltender with the Vancouver WhiteCaps.

“This has taken a full 12 months, 13 months for us to plan and build,” Dos Santos said.

“This is kind of the architecture I'm building, something a lot more robust as it relates to a proper football club.”

Training will start indoors in March, moving to outdoor fields when they open in April.

Regular registration is open until the end of the week, after which late registration will open.