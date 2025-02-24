BCWS warns of burns planned for 65-hectare parcel south of Merritt

Photo: KTW file

Smoke is expected to be visible from Merritt and the Coquihalla Highway as the BC Wildfire Service teams up with the Coldwater Indian Band Fire Department for a controlled burn.

Crews are hoping to reduce the buildup of vegetation in a 65-hectare area about 10 kilometres south of Merritt.

Burning is expected to take place between March 3 and the end of April, but the timing will depend on weather conditions.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days,” the BCWS said in a statement.