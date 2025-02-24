Three snowmobilers 'lucky to be alive' after avalanche near Blue River

Photo: Wells Gray Search and Rescue

Search and rescue crews in the North Thompson say three snowmobilers are “exceptionally lucky to be alive” after an avalanche east of Blue River.

In a Facebook post, Wells Gray Search and Rescue said it was activated on Sunday after three people were involved in an avalanche.

“At least one subject was partially buried to the shoulder level,” WGSAR said. “Responding resources indicated that three subjects were exceptionally lucky to be alive.”

The search and rescue team said Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing was able to provide helicopter resources and personnel to help extract the snowmobilers.

Elias Ortner, president and COO of Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, said they received the call from WGSAR at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Ortner said the three subjects were in an advanced snowmobiling area due east of Blue River — too far away for WGSAR to reach and then return to Clearwater before dark.

He said sunset was at 5:26, giving them a half an hour window of time to get to the location. Ortner called up their project manager at Yellowhead Helicopter to see if they could secure a machine and a pilot.

“I got two guides, and we quickly flew out there and picked up the three people. Luckily, they were close to a flat spot where we could land, and basically just put them in the heli and brought them back to the resort,” he said.

He said the group lost two snowmobiles in the avalanche.

WGSAR said the trio was turned over into the care of BC Emergency Health Services after their rescue.

The search and rescue group urged backcountry users to know the avalanche conditions of the areas they will be travelling through.

Ortner said with a recent snowfall and wind followed by a warming trend, avalanche conditions in the area are “considerable.”

“I would make sure to check avalanche.ca before going in the backcountry, and have the necessary rescue gear and basic knowledge before going,” he said.