Donation drive benefited 20 Kamloops families fleeing violence

Photo: BCLC BCLC and the Kamloops Blazers teamed up to collect donations in support of the Y Women's Shelter earlier this month.

The Kamloops Blazers teamed up with BCLC and local hockey fans to collect essential household items for 20 families fleeing violence.

Fans attending a Blazers game on Feb. 8 brought donations to Sandman Centre for the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter’s start-up basket initiative.

Donated items included kitchen essentials like cutting boards and can openers, toiletries, and cleaning materials.

In a news release, BCLC said in total, 20 Kamloops families will receive baskets from the game-night donations to help them transition into their new homes.

“The Kamloops community showed up in a big way to help us to make a difference in the lives of those supported by the Y,” said Ann Newman, BCLC’s manager of partnerships and community investment, in a statement.

Jacquie Brand, of the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, said the organization is “filled with gratitude” for the support shown to women and children starting over.

“The start-up baskets really make a big difference in the lives of those we support,” Brand said, adding the non-profit appreciates the BCLC and Blazers’ partnership to raise awareness and put out the call for donations.

The statement said in 2024, the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter responded to more than 2,500 crisis calls and provided shelter to more than 310 women and 37 children.