Suspect arrested, victim in hospital after weapons assault in North Kamloops, police say

Photo: Glacier Media

One person was arrested on Monday morning and another is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an incident in North Kamloops that forced nearby schools to lock their doors.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to an address in the 700-block of 12th Street at about 8:45 a.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said a suspect was arrested at the scene and police remain present in the area. She also said schools in the area were put on “a brief hold and secure” while police responded.

“Residents are asked to please use caution in areas where officers are attending and avoid the area if possible,” she said.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Do you know what happened? Email [email protected] or phone our Kamloops newsroom at 778-376-2151.