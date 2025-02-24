Vehicle catches fire outside Royal Inland Hospital in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Contributed A car fire burning on Monday morning on Columbia Street outside Royal Inland Hospital.

No injuries were reported after a vehicle erupted in fire on Columbia Street during Monday morning traffic in downtown Kamloops, pumping black smoke into the sky outside Royal Inland Hospital.

Emergency crews were called to an area just east of the intersection of Third Avenue and Columbia Street just before 8 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.

“We had a lot of calls for a fully involved vehicle fire,” KFR life safety co-ordinator Jeff Pont told Castanet.

“Crews responded, closed down the road, put out the fire and there were no injuries to report.”

The scene was cleared a short time later and traffic along Columbia Street has returned to normal.