Emergency rooms in Merritt, Clearwater closed until Monday morning 

Photo: File photo Nicola Valley Hospital

A shortage of nurses is affecting public access to the emergency rooms at two hospitals in the region.

Emergency services will be unavailable tonight at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt and at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater due to limited nursing availability.

Interior Health says the ERs will be closed from 6 p.m. Sunday, February 23 until 7 a.m. Monday, February 24.

Clearwater area residents can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or 100 Mile House District General Hospital during this time.

People in the Merritt area are being directed to Royal Inland Hospital until their emergency room reopens.

Anyone in a life-threatening situation who needs emergency care should call 911 for transport by ambulance to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dieticians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The emergency departments in Merritt and Clearwater are normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.