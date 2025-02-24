Coldest Night of the Year surpasses fundraising goal, with time still left to donate

Photo: Michael Potestio

The annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser has already raised its Kamloops goal of $20,000, but there’s still time to donate to help the city’s homeless population.

This event is an annual walk hosted in various cities across British Columbia and Alberta to raise money for charity. In Kamloops, those funds go towards programming at The Mustard Seed.

This year’s walk was held on Saturday at Riverside Park and Katie Hutchins, community and volunteer engagement manager for the Mustard Seed Kamloops, said the fundraiser surpassed its goal during the event.

“There's a chance that that number could continue to increase, which would be awesome, but we're just really happy that we reached our main goal,” she said.

Hutchins said 70 to 80 people from a dozen teams participated in the event alongside about 25 volunteers — which she said was on par with previous years.

“We took a couple years off, sort of during COVID, so last year was our first year back fully so I think it's just still building some momentum,” she said.

Local dignitaries, including members of city council and Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo, were in attendance this year.

Hutchins said some teams that participated in this year’s walk have been getting involved since the inception of event, in 2015.

“It is supposed to be an experience for someone to understand what it might be like for someone who is experiencing homelessness,” she said.

“It wasn't super cold, it was a bit windy, but I think it's a good opportunity for people to just kind of be in that space and build some empathy, and then also just to spread the word to their community.”

More information on Coldest Night of the Year is available online.