Hamilton Centre MP warns TRU students of rise in far-right fascism

Photo: Castanet NDP MP for Hamilton Centre Matthew Green speaks to TRU student union NDP club members over a video call last week.

An Ontario MP is warning politically minded students of a rise in far-right fascism in Canadian politics as the country sits primed for a snap election as early as next month.

NDP MP for Hamilton Centre Matthew Green spoke to the TRU Student Union NDP club over a video call during the club’s annual general meeting last week.

Green said the political landscape was at a critical period and warned the students of a growing threat of far-right fascism.

“Not just in the (United) States, but kind of creeping in to our campuses, to our communities,” he said.

He said he doesn’t think a rise in far-right thinking is occurring. Instead, he thinks a collapse of liberalism is shifting voters to the right.

“In the Canadian context, in politics, we don't vote for people, we vote against people and people viscerally hated Justin Trudeau, almost irrationally,” he said, adding he thought the Liberal Party also failed to tackle income inequality.

“I think where liberalism fails is that it is an elite, corporatist ideology that speaks the language of justice… rather than addressing the systemic and structural changes.”

However, Green said recent reactions to American politics is causing the pendulum to swiftly swing back towards the left.

He said he thought Canadians are “unsettled” and conservative voters may no longer be comfortable aligning themselves with “this Trumpist, fascist movement that’s really permeating the Conservative party” under leader Pierre Poilievre.

“The liberal surge that we're seeing right now, again, it's a reaction to Trumpism — If we don't have Trumpism, then Poilievre has a super majority, no doubt,” Green said.

Now he’s not sure what will happen in the next federal election.

To get tougher?

Regardless of the outcome, he thinks the economy will get tougher.

“People are going to continue to suffer under this type of capitalism, under capitalism period, but perniciously this time, right now,” he Green said.

While he credited the Conservatives for being able to “adequately summarize and articulate the grievances of capitalism,” Green criticized the party by saying it tries to pass off the "ills of capitalism" as socialism.

He said in times of economic uncertainty people will look for a scapegoat, which Green says can be achieved through a “culture war.”

He said this pits workers and neighbours against each other and places the blame on the shoulders of the working class, “rather than where it should be, which is at the hands of the ultra elite, the banking class, the corporate class that have run this country kind of off a cliff.”

“What must happen is we have to continue to build working class consciousness across the country under a framework of solidarity, principles in a movement, rather than kind of loyalty or fealty to any individual person,” Green said.

NDP clubs grown

Levi Escobar, outgoing TRUSU NDP club president and fourth-year TRU philosophy student, said the club has over 400 registered members.

He started the club in October of last year and says it has grown exponentially with no signs of slowing down yet, despite a decline in popularity for the NDP being seen both provincially and federally.

“That to me is saying, imagine if we were really popular provincially, really popular federally. Think about then,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

He attributed the club’s growth to its focus on economic issues, such as international tuition and grocery prices, which he feels are top priorities for most students. He said the club’s use of social media, grassroots campaigning and relationships with other clubs on campus were all factors as well.

Escobar is also a member of the BC Young New Democrats and has been serving as the campus club coordinator since November.

In the role, he’s responsible for overseeing the growth of all campus clubs across the province and building new ones.

Since he’s taken over the position, he said the number of clubs in B.C. has gone from four to nine with new clubs being established at two Okanagan College campuses, UBCO and two Camosun College campuses.

“There’s still work building, but they are there — there’s a ground presence,” Escobar said.

“I think even our opponents, they’re developing their clubs as well, they're starting to build. But I think we're ahead of the game.”

Currently the TRUSU NDP club is the only political club at TRU. Escobar said many student-run clubs suffered lower membership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are still rebounding.