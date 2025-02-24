Kamloops forecast calls for warm weather, chances of showers

Cindy White

Environment Canada is calling for Kamloops to see chances of showers and temperatures well above seasonal over the coming week.

Monday is forecast to be mainly sunny with winds gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning and increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon. A high of 11 C is forecast during the day, which will drop to 2 C at night. Cloudy periods and a 40 per cent chance of showers are expected Monday night.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday and cloudy periods will be seen both nights.

"The normal for this time of the year in Kamloops is 6 C," said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.

"So and we have a high of 10 C on Tuesday, so definitely above normal, and even warmer on Wednesday with a high of 11."

Thursday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 14 C — about 8 C above seasonal averages.

Sunny skies will become overcast by Thursday night and temperatures will drop to 2 C.

Cloudy skies will continue into Friday and a 30 per cent chance of showers is predicted at night. Friday will see a high of 12 C and a low of 3 C.

"It cools down a little bit next weekend, but still we're looking at temperatures above normal for Kamloops," Kohanyi said.

Chances of showers and highs around 10 C are in the forecast for the weekend.