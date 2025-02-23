Tk’emlúps band studying feasibility of building waterfront hotel and conference centre near Sun Rivers

Photo: Michael Potestio These were among the notes left for TteS at a Jan. 30 open house showcasing a number of projects the band is exploring around the Chief Louis Centre.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwepémc (TteS) band is exploring the idea of building a hotel and conference centre on waterfront reserve lands just south of Sun Rivers.

During a recent open house, band staff collected public feedback on what they’d like to see in the hotel, which will now be considered in a feasibility study.

Some notes left for band staff during the event suggested incorporating amenities such as a spa, casino, pool, office space and coffee shops into the project.

The band has identified land to the southeast of the Shuswap Road roundabout, south of the new Agecare Sun Rivers building and around Chief Eli Larue Way.

TteS economic development officer Krista Stoesz told Castanet Kamloops the location was identified for a hotel in the band’s Chief Louis Centre master plan.

She said the feasibility study is being conducted this year and will consider what could be included in the development, such as a casino, restaurant and spa, how much such a vision would cost and if the development is capable of being hosted on the identified property.

Though a location is identified and feasibility study in the works, Stoesz said the hotel project is still a “few years down the road.”

“There's a need. There isn't a hotel on this side of the river,” Stoesz said, noting an event such as the band's annual powwow could benefit from a hotel.

“It's no secret to anybody that the Kamloops community — especially in the summer — is inundated with tourists and sports teams, and often having to accommodate people up in Sun Rivers and beyond, so there's definitely demand for it.”

She said the band is looking at all options when asked if it was looking to attract an established hotel chain or would operate their own.