City of Kamloops set to begin adding second left turn lane off Highway 1 exit to Pacific Way

The City of Kamloops is about to break ground on a roadwork project 10 years in the making, which will keep the exit ramp off Highway 1 to Pacific Way closed for weeks.

Beginning March 15 the city will be building a second left-turn lane onto Exit 367 off the Trans-Canada Highway.

Construction will last through June and the offramp will be fully closed up to six weeks during the three and a half month project.

Municipal staff, who were at nearby Aberdeen Mall Saturday filling residents in on the project, told Castanet Kamloops public reaction had been generally positive with few complaints.

The added left lane, first identified as a need in 2015, is expected to handle a greater amount of vehicles and prevent traffic from backing up into Highway 1.

The upgrade will involve removal of trees, embankment construction to support the additional lane, new asphalt paving, curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk and a new concrete island. New streetlights and traffic signals and new signing and pavement markings will also be installed.

Following the full closure of the offramp there will intermittent partial road closures throughout the work.

In a news release, the city says it will not suggest a specific detour route during the closures due to the “significant volumes of commuter traffic in the area” but will post signage to guide commuters and visitors in finding their best alternative route.

According to the release, the city is expecting a brief period of extended traffic congestion in the area as drivers adjust, but believe that will lessen over time as motorists become more aware of the project.

In 2015, the double left lane project was identified as part of the traffic impact assessment study submitted for the relocation of the former Lake City Casino at 540 Victoria St. to the current location of Cascades Casino at 1555 Versatile Dr.

A second left-turn lane on the westbound off-ramp was determined as a necessary improvement to accommodate future traffic volumes.