City of Kamloops eyes bike-friendly changes on Seymour Street

One of the major thoroughfares through downtown Kamloops could be in line for upgrades aimed at making it more user friendly for cyclists and pedestrians.

Spencer Behn, City of Kamloops transportation engineer, told council upgrades to Seymour Street are one project of several being proposed in an updated active transportation plan.

Behn said there were a few potential priority projects eyed in the next 10 years, including new infrastructure connecting the future performing arts centre and arena multiplex to the existing active transportation network.

He said downtown Kamloops still needs a protected east-west cycling corridor, so the city is looking at Seymour from First to Sixth Avenue and updates to St. Paul Street from Eighth Avenue to the Strathcona trail.

While it’s yet to be determined what these changes might look like — Behn noted the city would be seeking more community engagement in future months — the proposal takes inspiration from a 2019 downtown plan.

“For Seymour especially, [the 2019 plan] talks about giving a little bit of that vehicle space back to pedestrians, cyclists, just making a little bit more friendly for people in the area,” Behn said.

He said the Kamloops Centre for the Arts will be a catalyst for these road upgrades.

Coun. Kelly Hall said he was excited to see this stretch of Seymour being considered for these types of changes.

“I think we need to look at Seymour as a two-way street as opposed to a one-way street,” Hall said.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter agreed the corridor needed a change, saying while she wasn’t sure about moving from a one to two-way street, noting “a mini highway running through the middle of our town doesn't seem necessary anymore.”

Hillside, McGill, Tranquille projects

A proposed connection up Hillside Drive to Dufferin and the future arena multiplex near Kenna Cartwright Park is also identified as a priority projects. According to a report prepared for the committee meeting, this would involve protected bike lanes stretching from McGill Road to Pacific Way, and then up to Copperhead Drive.

Other projects include a sidewalk on McGill Road from Dalhousie Drive to Hillside Drive, and a multi-use pathway from Summit Drive to Hillside Drive. Behn said work on this corridor is planned for 2026.

The Tranquille sanitary project, which involves installing a long stretch of sidewalks and multi-use paths through the Brocklehurst corridor, will be under construction this year.

Behn said a Fortune Drive multi-use pathway is also being considered as part of the new active transportation plan.

Coun. Bill Sarai said Fortune Drive is heavily frequented by large trucks, and wondered why the city wouldn’t want to focus on Schubert Drive as the north-south corridor on the North Shore.

He noted a business case for Schubert Drive and Rivers Trail improvements is also being considered for inclusion in the city’s financial plan.

“We want to put cyclists and multi use pathways on a busy arterial road when you have Schubert drive two blocks away. Why wouldn’t that be a priority?” Sarai asked.

Sarai suggested instead investing in closing a gap that exists in the existing multi-use path between the Rivers Trail and Overlanders Bridge near the Henry Grube Education Centre.

“If we're going to promote cycling and multi-use pathways, get it away from traffic. That's where you're going to get the most buy in,” Sarai said.

Council members told staff they preferred using a simpler, quick-build type of infrastructure for future bike lanes, steering away from more time consuming and expensive builds like the Sixth Avenue multi-use path.

Plan still being refined

Behn said the active transportation update is still undergoing refinements, and a March meeting is scheduled with an engagement group to take a look at the plan.

A public open house is being planned for April, and a final draft is expected to go before council for adoption in May or June.

Behn said public engagement for the active transportation plan started in 2023, and involved a survey, a mapping project, a large city staff review, and input from a 25-person engagement group.

The engagement group includes members of the public, representatives from the Kamloops Cycling Coalition, People in Motion, local business improvement associations, and the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Transit.