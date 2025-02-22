'We're moving forward'; Build Kamloops back on track after judge dismisses lawsuit

Photo: Castanet

After a legal win for the Build Kamloops initiative, the city is "moving forward" with the largest capital project in municipal history, with construction set to start later this year.

On Friday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves dismissed a petition from a Kamloops woman seeking to halt the projects.

Coun. Kelly Hall, chair of the Build Kamloops committee, said it was exciting to hear the judge uphold the city’s handling of the alternative approval process, used to obtain elector consent to borrow up to $275 million for facility design and construction.

“I was extremely happy and excited for all of the staff that put hours and hours of time into this project — a community project that is desperately needed,” said Hall, who was seated with other council members in a Kamloops courtroom to hear Groves read his decision aloud.

Hall said even as the legal challenge was making its way through court, city staff and others in the community have continued work to ensure the first pair of major capital projects under the Build Kamloops program could move forward.

Hall said now that there’s a set of approved projects, people can expect to see fundraising and sponsorship efforts for the performing arts centre and arena multiplex.

“We can now go to the government saying, 'Hey, help us out. Help us out with some provincial funding, help us out with some federal funding,’” Hall said.

“We now have a solid project that we can present to not only the provincial and federal governments, but also to corporations in and about the city to help offset some of the spending that comes with projects like this.”

He said there are corporations and people in the community that want to support Build Kamloops projects.



“We’ll see that money starting to come forward — which is really exciting,” Hall said.

'Exciting times for the city'

Byron McCorkell, the city's CAO, said in an email to Castanet that Build Kamloops working groups — which were temporarily paused during the AAP legal challenge — are once again meeting.

Group members will start to talk about other projects being considered in the overall Build Kamloops program.

That includes a curling centre, an aquatic centre and an indoor field facility.

McCorkell said the arena multiplex is nearing the end of conceptual design work, while the performing arts centre is in its final design stages — and the city remains hopeful it can put shovels in the ground this fall.

Hall said he’s looking forward to seeing “some earth being moved.”

“It’s exciting times for the city,” he said.

Petitioner to file appeal

Kathrine Wunderlich, who put forward the petition challenging the bylaws, said she plans to file an appeal of the judge’s decision.

Wunderlich, who is tied to a group called Kamloops Citizens United, said in a statement “the fight isn’t over,” urging those who supported the court challenge to have confidence as KCU seeks the appeal.

The statement, issued on Friday following Groves’ decision, said KCU is concerned B.C. municipalities will “now have a clear path to use an AAP with minimal notice to electors rather than seeking direct voter approval through referendum.”

Groves said in court Friday that the alternative approval process, which has been in use since 1962, has been deemed by the province to be an acceptable procedure for a city to follow.

“The province could very well have said in the Community Charter to various city councils that you can only use this process for certain funding requests. The province did not,” Groves said.

He added the province could have put in clauses putting a cap on the dollar amount that could be borrowed through an AAP, or restricting the use of an AAP if a referendum hadn’t been successful — but that is not the case.

However, Groves noted this situation may stand as a warning to council that its citizens expect a traditional referendum process for decisions that would result in a significant debt or tax burden.

Hall said he felt Groves provided “airtight” reasons. In any case, he said, the city is proceeding.

“It was very evident that the city followed all the directions that were laid out in front of us," he said.

"As the city goes right now, we’re moving forward.”