Kamloops Mounties anticipate recommending charges in trio of shootings connected to gang war

Photo: Michael Potestio Police tape and evidence markers in the parking lot of the Sandbar Grill last July where a man at the centre of a drug conflict was shot. Police appear set to recommend charges connected to the shooting soon.

Kamloops Mounties appear to be closing in on attempted murder charges in relation to a pair of shootings in a gang war that exploded last spring.

Speaking to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District's board on Friday, Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley mentioned three shooting investigations that have had the attention of police — a drive-by at a home on 10th Street, and gunshots targeting people outside businesses on Columbia Street West and Tranquille Road.

“Our investigations are very comprehensive, and with our disclosure and subsequent review in the future here, we'll be recommending additional charges to the BC Prosecution Service, including attempted murder and discharge of firearms,” Pelley told the board.

Speaking with Castanet Kamloops following the TNRD meeting, Pelley said he could not get into specifics regarding what charges might be coming in which case.

“We're looking to make recommendation on several of the investigations involving those incidents, and I'm not going into the finer details of what [charges] for each at this point,” he said.

Pelley said he might have more to share publicly next month.

Brazen shootings

All three shootings are believed to be part of a struggle for control of the local drug trade at the centre of which, police say, are two rivals — Cameron Cole and Justin Hunt.

On May 3 last year a home on 10th Street was sprayed with gunfire in a drive-by shooting. No injuries were reported.

Three days later on May 6, shots were fired outside the Ramada Hotel on Columbia Street West. One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then on July 3, Cole was targeted by a pair of gunmen who emerged from the trees. Shots rang out and Cole’s vehicle ended up driving into the river below the parking lot. Cole survived the July shooting, sustaining what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Cole is facing drug trafficking charges stemming from a police raid in Batchelor Heights in May 2023 and remains free on bail conditions.

Pelley noted during the meeting that Hunt remains behind bars at this time.

Hunt is serving time for 2019 robbery, drug possession and firearm charges out of the Lower Mainland.

Pelley also told the TNRD that since announcing the conflict and vowing to curb it last May, they have made “significant seizures” of drugs throughout Kamloops, and have implemented a covert asset support team.

“That's been increasing our intelligence capacity to really focus on those offenders and identifying planned events or violence and disrupting them before they occur, so we've taken a real progressive approach on that,” Pelley said of the drug conflict.