Police believe car 'veered' across centre line moments before deadly collision

Photo: Glacier Media

A man is dead following a head-on crash Thursday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Savona.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a stretch of highway near the Big Sky Canco on the Skeetchestn reserve shortly after 9 p.m. for a report of a serious collision.

“Initial reports indicated that a car travelling westbound toward Ashcroft crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound SUV,” RCMP Cpl. James Grandy said in a news release.

“The driver and lone occupant of the car, a man in his late 50s from 100 Mile House, was found trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Grandy said two occupants of the SUV were taken to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“A collision analyst attended the scene to assist in determining the cause of the crash,” he said. “Preliminary evidence suggests the car veered into oncoming traffic.”

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-314-1800.