RCMP helicopter was waiting atop mountain for police operation that didn't materialize

Eagle-eyed Kamloops residents might have noticed a different type of bird perched atop Mount Paul last week.

On Feb. 13, an RCMP helicopter could be seen parked on top of the mountain.

Cpl. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet Kamloops the chopper was in the area to provide support for the execution of an arrest warrant, which did not materialize.

“It was utilized as part of the threat assessment process,” she said. “The person ended up turning themselves in at another detachment."

RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said the aircraft could have been parked atop the mountain in order to conserve fuel while waiting for the call from Mounties on terra firma.

“With respect to our air services, we do use them for operations, and sometimes they may be in designated areas as we look to address a situation,” he said.

“This was nothing that required any additional support from air services.”