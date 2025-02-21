City of Merritt says it's ready for high water after flood watch issued by province

Photo: Jake Courtepatte The Coldwater River seen as on, Feb. 20, 2025.

Merritt Mayor Mike Goetz says the city is being cautious as it experiences a bit of déjà vu after a flood watch was issued by the BC River Forecast Centre.

The provincial body issued the notice on Thursday for Spius Creek and the Nicola and Coldwater rivers in the Merritt area due to rising temperatures and rainfall in the forecast, creating the potential for flooding over the weekend.

According to the City of Merritt, it will be monitoring the river conditions closely while the Flood Watch is in effect, and noted that no significant flooding is currently anticipated as of noon on Friday.

The conditions have the potential to cause ice jams which may lead to flooding in low lying areas.

“We knew this was coming a little bit, with the really super cold weather we had, the rivers all froze solid,” Mayor Goetz told Castanet.

He said the city’s emergency management centre is operational, and has been asked to keep a close eye on the dynamic situation.

Goetz said the reason for the advisory is to enable the city to conduct repairs along the rivers quickly if need be — work that would otherwise require provincial permission.

“We're just acting on the careful side, because we still don't have dikes on the Coldwater that will hold anything back, so if we have to start doing some emergency repairs, we need to be able to do that in a heartbeat,” he said.

Goetz said an ice jam happened last winter, creating high water levels but ultimately passing without causing damage.

“It all came through the community — we had big piles of ice on the side for quite a while,” he said.

Goetz said he’s hopeful there will be a similar result this year, with large ice chunks coming down river but no damage caused.

He said the city has not started sandbagging areas, but those materials are available if needed.

“It's just us being proactive after 2021,” Goetz said.

In November 2021 the south end of the city was damaged by flooding brought on by an atmospheric river, including the Middlesboro Bridge, which was just recently rebuilt.

Goetz said it’s hard to tell if river levels have risen since Thursday, but noted there is some water flowing on top of the river ice.

“We will see water coming above the ice, and that ice will break because the water's warmer, and away it'll go and that's where the problem comes in," he said.

"It’s the water sitting on top of the ice, and then the ice caves in [and] starts to block up all over the place.”

A flood watch means river levels are rising and could spill banks, and flooding of areas adjacent to affected rivers may occur, according to the BC River Forecast Centre.

“We're not getting too excited. We're just making sure everybody's aware," Goetz said.

If flooding is expected to occur imminently, the Flood Watch will be upgraded to a Flood Warning and residents will be notified again via Voyent Alert, the City of Merritt stated in a Facebook post.

“We ask Merritt residents to stay vigilant, check for updates and stay away from the rivers,” the post reads.