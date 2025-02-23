City of Kamloops warns TCC, Canada Games Pool will be busy in March

Photo: KTW file

Local athletes and families can expect delays, closures and crowds in the Tournament Capital Centre over a 15-day period in March when several events are scheduled.

The field house, track and courts schedules are expected to be impacted between March 6 and March 23, according to the city.

Some of the events scheduled in March include Kamloops Track and Field Club competitions, the Thompson Valley RC Racers Mid-Winter Challenge, the Kamloops Gymnastics Trampoline Centre Invitational, the Interior Highland Dance Association Spring Highland Dance competition and the Gathering Our Voices conference.

Canada Games Aquatic Centre users might also feel the pinch. Higher use of the pool is anticipated during spring break between March 17 and March 28, with the facility rolling out an AquaTrack inflatable obstacle course.

The pool schedule for March 8 will be adjusted due to the Kamloops Sunrays Synchro Club’s Interior Artistic Fun Meet they are hosting that day.

“The high demand for this facility highlights the need for more spaces to support the growing interest and participation in sports and community activities,” Andrew Smeaton, the city's business operations and events supervisor, said in a release.

In the meantime, the city is advising TCC users to carpool and consider alternative means of transportation during this period because parking lots are expected to be busy.

Field house and track users are encouraged to use the Sandman Centre concourse as an alternative. The Lorne Street arena is open for public walking on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

“Members holding the Tournament Capital Centre field house memberships that only include the indoor track area will automatically receive an extension to their accounts for the duration of the closure,” the city said in the release.

For more information about TCC scheduling, phone 250-828-3655.