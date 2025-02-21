Court rules in city's favour, petition challenging Build Kamloops AAP dismissed

Photo: City of Kamloops This rendering shows what a performing arts centre might look like when built on Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sided with the City of Kamloops over its handling of an alternative approval process last summer, dismissing a petition that sought to halt the largest capital project in city history.

Kathrine Wunderlich filed the petition in October, seeking to overturn two council-adopted bylaws authorizing the city to borrow up to $275 million for a performing arts centre, arena multiplex and future project design work.

She said the city failed to follow a lawful and transparent process when undergoing the AAP, arguing that publishing public notices online didn’t have the same effect as giving notice to the community through a newspaper or by mailing letters to residents.

On Friday, Justice Joel Groves said he doesn't see a basis for the court to set aside the two borrowing bylaws.

"There was nothing unreasonable about what the city did here," Groves said.

"They followed the letter of the law as I have noted, and the decision they made as to public notice requirements after the end of newspaper service in the community were decisions that were not inherently unreasonable."

Groves said in coming to his conclusions on the AAP challenge, he had to consider council's move to post public notices online and to the city's notice board after Kamloops This Week closed in October 2023.

He said council's decision "appears to be based on reasonable information and reasonable analysis."

"Council no doubt bore in mind that not everyone accesses the city website, just like it could logically be concluded that not every citizen in some municipalities would subscribe to a local newspaper," the judge said.

"And even where here, as in Kamloops, a free newspaper was dropped off at all, if not most doorsteps, every citizen did not necessarily read it, and specifically read it so thoroughly as to review the government notice section, often found deep within the bowels of the newspaper's classifieds ads section."

Groves said it seems clear that the AAP, its publication dates and the opposition campaign was "very much a matter of public knowledge to those who choose to inform themselves of public events."

Although Groves dismissed the petition, he stopped short of requiring Wunderlich cover the city's legal costs.

He noted this was seemingly the first time the City of Kamloops employed the AAP for something as financially significant as these two bylaws, and it should reasonably have expected some pushback from citizens.

"In my view, a petitioner who brought before the court a reasonable concern and acted throughout the litigation in a reasonable manner when acting against a large government organization such as the City of Kamloops should not bear the costs of that large municipality," Groves said.

Dozens of people, including six councillors and Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, were at Kamloops Law Courts on Friday to hear the decision.

