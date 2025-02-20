Staff at Knight’s Inn shelter address criticism over security and neighbourhood safety

Photo: Ty Lim Security personnel at the Knight's Inn shelter are no longer present a month after opening, as previously stated by shelter staff prior to opening.

Since opening, the shelter at the Merritt, B.C.'s Knight's Inn has polarized public opinion on their operations regarding security and community interaction.

It's been a month since the shelter at the motel opened in the face of heavy reservation from the community.

The shelter is a major change compared to its predecessor, the Desert Inn. It boasts more security features such as perimeter fencing, security cameras and a night curfew.

Something the Desert Inn had that the Knight's Inn doesn't is security around the premises.

Leading up to and a month after opening, the Knight's Inn contracted security to prevent theft while the property was under construction.

Before the opening and during tours of the shelter, staff from BC Housing and Nicola Valley Shelter and Support Society (NVSSS) were clear that security would only be there temporarily.

But some citizens in Merritt are concerned and felt like the shelter is putting the surrounding neighbourhood at-risk.

Citizens on Patrol Merritt is one such group. They are local residents who walk the streets at night, reporting crimes in progress to the police as well as trying to prevent theft or vandalism through their presence.

Bryan Halfordilo is the co-founder of Merritt Citizens on Patrol. He expressed his concern at the lack of security personnel at the shelter.

"Security does need to be there. It'll put more people at ease, I guess. And it's a little less stress on us, because we're having to drive around more in that area (around the homeless shelter), instead of concentrating more on other areas that we've heard,” he said.

In 2024, the previous shelter, the Desert Inn, was the number one location for police service calls with 133 calls. Most of those came during the time before the homeless shelter there closed.

Halfordilo said he was concerned with how BC Housing and NVSSS has communicated with the wider community.

"We thought it would definitely be more hands on with them through the community and with the security,” he said. 'It's just bringing, you know, a little bit of mayhem to town, and it was brought on really quickly to us.”

A lot of his sentiment comes from the shelter's opening.

He felt the community's concerns and pushback against the shelter were not taken into consideration.

Halfordilo also wants to see the shelter take in more people, as well as see a greater effort from shelter staff in finding people to stay, rather than them coming to the shelter.

Currently the Knight's Inn shelter is operating at around 50 per cent of its 44-bed capacity with around 20 to 22 residents.

The current homeless count in Merritt is at 67 persons as of a 2023 survey.

"We figured there would probably be more outreach out of them to help try to get the homeless and the drug addicts in there (the shelter) to be warm at night, because they're out there at -25 C,” he said.

"The shelter is there. It's manned with people that can actually help with that and they need to take advantage (of that). We'd like to see everybody in a house.”

Staff from NVSSS and BC Housing previously stated that they would slowly in-take residents over the first few months of opening.

Crime is on the rise in Merritt, as 2024 marked a five-year high in theft. Halfordilo said he's seeing more theft and property damage on his nighttime patrols too.

But in regards to the shelter, John Warren, the shelter's program coo-ordinator, said there's been no incidents since opening.

One reason for this is because they have staff on-site 24-7. He said staff are trained extensively in dealing with a variety of situations that could arise in their environment.

The staff at the shelter are trained to oversee drug-use with the ability to use a naloxone kit. In terms of a violent situation, Warren said the staff are trained and encouraged to de-escalate the situation rather than get involved physically.

"Say somebody is heated, they don't want to go into their room, or they're overdosing or they're dealing with people. Sometimes this environment can create anxiety for just a certain amount of reasons,” he said.

"Our staff is trained to deal with that, to de-escalate it to a point where we don't have to have security here, or have to have police here at every moment.”

"That's the whole reason why we have the amount of staff that we have on at all times. It's kind of their passion. So at the end of the day, they're putting their best foot forward.”

The shelter does have a plan in place if violent or criminal activity involves one of their residents.

Warren said if a resident of the shelter was caught committing crimes in the community, they would no longer be able to stay at the shelter.

With cameras around the premises and the night-time curfew, he said it would be easy to figure out who it is.

Regarding the shelter operating at only half-capacity, Warren said it's because some of the shelter's potential residents did not like the idea of the curfew.

"I'd rather operate at half capacity with people that we're getting help with, than have no curfew and have the distrust of the neighbours around us,” he said.

He also said that with a working relationship with RCMP, he can expect a fast response if a violent situation were to break out. This working relationship has also allowed for RCMP members on patrol to drop off people experiencing homelessness at the shelter.

Warren said this relationship provides some relief to the RCMP's manpower, allowing them to focus elsewhere.

In the month since opening, the shelter has seemingly not had any trouble.

"We've been blessed. We haven't had anything really violent or anything like that,” Warren said.

"I think that's another misconception I think a lot of people have about the shelter. I think they think it's like this violent place. A lot of the people that stay here stay here because they can't find housing. I mean (in reality) it's one of those things where it's not a violent place.”

Regarding security personnel, Warren said it wasn't worth what BC Housing was paying, especially since the shelter has not yet had any incidents.

"We have more than enough security provisions in place, with our gates, our self locking. We have panic buttons, we have, you name it, we have it other than actual security,” he said.

Warren said he wants to work in a closer capacity with the community going into the future.

"I hope to one day get to a point where we can actually work within the public,” he said. "(Together) We can embrace the new changes and the difficulties that we're facing together in the community.”

He said that if people have concerns about the shelter, they can contact him and he will schedule a time to talk or even provide a tour of the facility.

Halfordilo also hopes to see more community engagement, saying that he shares the same wish of getting as many people off the streets as possible.

He even said he would be open to a working relationship with the shelter.

But he would still like to see security so that the neighbourhood can feel at-ease.