Kamloops councillors favour simpler bike infrastructure instead of Sixth Avenue 'bust'

Photo: City of Kamloops Kamloops council says it preferred a simpler form of bike lane construction (L) over the traditional multi-use path construction seen at Sixth Avenue downtown (R).

There’s no love lost when it comes to some Kamloops city council members and the $2.2-million bike lane on Sixth Avenue downtown.

During the Feb. 11 committee of the whole meeting, several councillors said they preferred a simpler form of active transportation infrastructure — and asked staff to shift gears from the elaborate project built on Sixth Avenue.

“I think that the Sixth Avenue bike lane is a bust,” Coun. Margot Middleton said.

“I would love to see the city bring us forward a cost to remove it, because it blackens the eye of bike lanes. The perception of bike lanes in Kamloops is Sixth Avenue, so you get a lot of negative connotation towards bike lanes because that's what people see.”

Kamloops council heard from city staff about work taking place to finalize the Active Transportation Master Plan — a document that will lay out plans and priorities for projects like bike lanes and sidewalk upgrades.

Spencer Behn, City of Kamloops transportation engineer, said there’s a couple of different approaches to constructing bike paths.

He said a lot of cities are now choosing to retrofit their existing roads using a simpler type of infrastructure — relying on things like parking curb stops as a delineator between bikes and cars — instead of the traditional design like what’s seen on Sixth Avenue.

“You're not building a $2.5 or $3 million facility with all the concrete and everything. You’re building it in half the time, and it could be half the cost,” Behn said.

While there would be capital cost savings, he said operating costs might be higher because things like bollards and curbs could be damaged and require replacement.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said even if there’s a maintenance cost, she feels the “significant savings on the front end” make this type of bike lane worth it.

“Please, no more Sixth,” Neustaeter said.

“I don't think anyone wants to see another example like what happened on Sixth. We want something that's usable, we want something that can be ready for our community as quickly as possible, and especially because of how sprawling we are — there's no realistic way that we can put in that kind of path all over the city.”

She said she is concerned about safety with e-scooters being introduced to Kamloops through a pilot project, and the more this type of separated infrastructure can be installed, the better.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk said he was also “in full support” of the quick-build method, but didn’t agree that the multi-use path on Sixth Avenue should be taken out.

“I think Sixth Avenue has not been what we hoped it would, but to see its removal would be, I think, a disappointment, because I think there's going to be future growth in the city,” Karpuk said.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson asked how many cyclists use the Sixth Avenue bike lane.

Behn said in a good-weather season, there’s between 100 and 150 users per day, adding that in a really developed network, this type of infrastructure might see ridership in the 500 range.

“Sixth Avenue isn't as well connected on either side as it could be. So we expect that number will come up as you connect, say, to Seymour and other facilities,” Behn said.

Middleton, who drives on Sixth Avenue regularly, said she’d be “hard pressed” to see that number of cyclists per day on the bike lane.

She said she agreed the city should be employing the quick-build method for its cycling infrastructure moving forward.

“I certainly do not want us using Sixth Avenue as a standard that we want to try and duplicate throughout the city,” she said.

The Sixth Avenue bike lane opened in October 2023, intended to link Sahali and the X'get'tem Trail with the Lansdowne bus exchange. A federal grant covered $1.5 million of the total $2.2 million cost.

The city had plans to connect this north-south active transportation corridor with the Rivers Trail via a multi-use path on Lansdowne Street, but council turned down these plans in December 2023 citing concerns about traffic impacts.