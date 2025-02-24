Repeat drunk driver found passed out on highway shoulder jailed, ordered to pay stiff fines

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops driver who was more than twice the legal limit when he stopped on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway for some shuteye has been ordered to spend two weeks in jail and pay more than $4,000 in fines.

Garrett David Levere, 30, will also be prohibited from driving for two years after pleading guilty on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two impaired driving charges and one count of driving while prohibited.

Court heard Kamloops Mounties were patrolling Highway 1 shortly after 4 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2023, when they came across a pickup truck parked on the shoulder about two kilometres east of the Dallas Drive exit with its hazard lights on.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said officers approached the vehicle and spotted one person inside — a man sleeping in the driver’s seat. They could also see three empty Twisted Tea cans, including one at the man’s feet.

“The driver, later identified as Mr. Levere, was difficult to rouse,” Goulet said.

"He needed to be woken up by the officers knocking loudly on the window. Mr. Levere woke up, looked at the officers and fell back asleep.”

When they finally got him to keep his eyes open, Goulet said officers arrested Levere. He had trouble staying on his feet while being taken into custody.

Steep fines, short jail term

Levere pleaded guilty to charges stemming from three separate incidents — the drunken nap on the highway shoulder, another drunk-driving incident in Clinton and a traffic stop in Ashcroft.

In Clinton, he was arrested on May 25 after witnesses watched and filmed as he stumbled into his truck and attempted to pilot it out of a parking lot. Court heard he “scraped past” two other vehicles and later provided a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol level of .210 — nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08.

He was arrested in Ashcroft on June 5 after Mounties discovered during a traffic stop that he was a prohibited driver.

“The objective here is to stop Mr. Levere from driving for some period, and to deter him from drinking and driving and driving while prohibited,” Goulet said.

"The main way to do that is through a combination of fines and jail.”

Levere, who has a conviction on his record for driving while prohibited from 2013, was sentenced to 14 days in jail, $4,500 in fines and a two-year driving prohibition — a sentence put forward jointly by Goulet and defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky.

Levere will serve his jail sentence intermittently on weekends.