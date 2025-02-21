Kamloops Art Gallery hopes to keep momentum going after seeing high attendance in 2024

The Kamloops Art Gallery is coming off a year of surging attendance, and officials are hoping to keep the momentum up.

The gallery says it saw high overall attendance in 2024, with 34,000 people visiting KAG exhibits. More than 2,300 of them were school children — setting a new record for the gallery.

“That really tells me that Kamloops gets it, they want to be here and engage with art and participate with their community,” said KAG interim executive director Emily Hope.

She said attendance in January was on par with last year and she expects that trend to continue.

Hope said a change this year has been to shift the exhibition schedule to run new art works three times a year instead of quarterly, allowing for each exhibit to run about two and half weeks longer.

“We were hearing from people that they would come for the opening reception, and they would get busy and they wouldn't be able to return,” Hope said.

KAG opened its latest exhibition, Ithin-eh-wuk — we place ourselves at the centre, last month and Hope says the intention is to create dialog and build relationships.

“I come from an art education background and I feel that that’s kind of the superpower of art. It gives us this really engaging platform fo us to connect with each other,” she said.

A second exhibit, titled dream ; nàte, is open as well and both will run until the middle of April.

The gallery plans to host basket weaving workshops and spring camps in March, as well as summer school programs later in the year.

Later in 2025, KAG will hold its bi-annual Luminocity display, as well.

“It's 10 days and it's video work, it's out in the community, we build display structures in Riverside Park and folks can come through and it's a totally different way to engage with art,” Hope said.

The gallery's board of trustees is continuing its national search for a new executive director after Margaret Chrumka left the position last October.