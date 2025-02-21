New funds for capital costs approved as hospital district gets new five-year look at medical expenses

Photo: KTW file Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops

The average taxpayer is on the hook for an extra $10 in hospital district taxes in 2025 as the Thompson Regional Hospital District hikes taxes by another five per cent.

The TRHD is getting a five-year outlook at new major and minor capital expense requests from Interior Health.

On Thursday, the TRHD board of directors unanimously approved capital expense requests for 2025 and passed this year's budget.

This next five per cent tax increase over 2024 means a residential home within TRHD boundaries assessed at the average $680,000 value will pay approximately $218 in property taxes to the hospital district this year, which is $10.34 more than last year. The average increase last year was $6 more than 2023.

In total, the 2025 TRHD Budget includes a tax requisition of close to $18.1 million, which is an increase of approximately $860,000 from 2024.

Equipment costs with a view

The TRHD board approved allocating $6.85 million for capital projects and equipment purchases in 2025, which accounts for 37 per cent of total project costs.

The TRHD board of directors, a minority funding partner in various IH projects, unanimously adopted contributing $6.1 million in major capital and $761,000 in minor capital asks for 2025, which is in the neighbourhood of what the hospital district can expect to spend over the next five years.

This is the first year the TRHD has received a five-year outlook of estimated costs from IH.

Austin Potts, Thompson-Nicola Regional District finance supervisor, said the new projection from the health authority improves financial planning, though the certainty of future purchases decreases with time.

“It makes it way easier for us to budget ahead,” Potts said.

He said in the past, the regional district would make its best estimate for what to budget for capital requests from IH each year.

As per the five-year outlook, IH projects will require about $5.8 million for major and minor capital requests in 2026, $6.7 million in 2027 and $6.4 million in each of 2028 and 2029.

Among the new minor capital requests for 2025 are 26 items for Royal Inland Hospital, and another 23 for other area hospitals. New major capital expenses include $1.1 million for an interventional radiology suite at RIH.

The outlook is part of a new commitment IH has made to the hospital district, Potts said.

Last year, the TRHD approved $9.9 million in capital requests.

Less to borrow

The five per cent tax increases approved last year until 2028 are meant to help shoulder TRHD contributions to construct a cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital and future renovation phases at RIH.

The TRHD is covering about $45 million of construction costs for the planned $359-million cancer centre, which equates to 35 per cent of costs for the project’s parkade, purchasing MRI equipment and third phase of upgrades coming to RIH.

The TRHD, however, plans to borrow just $31 million — almost $15 million less — of its contribution through the use of its capital reserve fund and interest revenue, according to Potts, who noted taxpayers will ultimately be saved some funds.

According to a proposed cancer centre case flow summary from IH to the TRHD, about $46.8 million is earmarked to be spent on the project in 2025, which includes $3.7 million from the hospital district. The year prior, $5.8 million — about $200,000 from TRHD — was contributed to the project.

The province has said two builders are currently having their requests for proposals reviewed for the project, with the successful bidder to be determined this May.