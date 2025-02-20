Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has agreed to hand over his copies of a confidential workplace report to B.C.'s attorney general on an interim basis — until a judge can ultimately decide what should be done with the sensitive document.

Attorney General Niki Sharma filed a court petition in late January seeking an order to have the mayor return copies of an investigative report he distributed to reporters after it was mysteriously dropped in his mailbox last spring.

The report includes details of a 2023 investigation into allegations of workplace bullying on the part of Hamer-Jackson. It contains personal information about city staff.

Hamer-Jackson, who first said he'd comply with the attorney general but then said he'd fight the order, told Castanet Kamloops on Thursday he agreed to send off the report until the matter can be heard in court.

The mayor said he mailed off the documents to the ministry via FedEx.

“They will hold them, and then we will be going in front of a judge to decide if the city can have them, or I can have them, or possibly we need to find the real leaker,” he said.

Subpoenas could be coming

Hamer-Jackson said his privacy was also breached when the copy of the investigative report was initially leaked to reporters in 2023, and he said he didn’t think the city took the leak seriously.

“Me handing these back, it's not going to find the source of the leaker," he said. "I mean, what's stopping somebody from sending me a package in the mail next week."

After the investigative report was leaked to reporters in the summer of 2023, a code of conduct complaint was filed by Hamer-Jackson’s former lawyer David McMillan, and was then passed to the mayor himself. The city secured an independent investigator as per the code of conduct process, but the source of the leak couldn’t be determined.

The mayor, who is currently embroiled in three other court cases, said at this point he plans to represent himself. There hasn’t yet been a date set for the hearing.

“I've got to gather up a lot of things," Hamer-Jackson said. "I've got to gather up affidavits, and possibly going to have to subpoena people."

He said he’s got to find out all the people that have copies of the report.

“Including the ones that that I shared it with, but it was obviously shared — could have went to anybody in Canada," he said.

'What did I do?'

Hamer-Jackson said he wants to have a copy of the report so that he can defend himself against the allegations contained within.

“Not only that, but maybe I should know what I did," he said.

"What did I do? Should I stop flicking somebody in the ear? Should I stop kicking somebody in the shin? Should I stop, you know, what is it that that I did?”

According to Sharma's court petition, since the mayor announced he had obtained a copy of the report, the City of Kamloops and the attorney general have been trying to get Hamer-Jackson to return or destroy any document copies in his possession — all to no avail, at least until last month's court filing.

The petition said the confidential report contains personal details, and under privacy legislation, public officials are obligated to protect this type of information.

The attorney general said taking the mayor to court is a last-resort option. Hamer-Jackson could be stuck with the ministry's legal bills if he's not successful in front of a judge.