Flood watch issued for rivers in the Merritt area

Photo: Jake Courtepatte Coldwater River seen as today, Feb. 20, 2025.

A flood watch has been issued for rivers in the Merritt area due to rising temperatures and potential for ice jam flooding in the coming days.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre (BCRFC) says the flood watch is in place for Nicola River, Coldwater River and Spius Creek.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are being asked to stay vigilant as temperatures in the region have been climbing steadily this week after a cold February.

From early February, temperatures in the Merritt area reached 10 to 17 C below normal, but they are forecast to rise to 10 to 12 C over the weekend, with overnight lows expected to remain above freezing.

According to BCRFC, the warm-up is also expected to bring rainfall to the valley bottom elevations – with five to 15 mm of precipitation predicted – and higher elevations may see additional rainfall or snow.

"Winter fluctuations in temperature from extreme lows to extreme high and rainfall have historically led to mid-season ice jam flooding in the Nicola, Coldwater and Spius systems,” the agency says.

BCRFC emphasized that ice-jamming conditions can change rapidly and are difficult to predict.

The fluctuating temperatures, along with fast-moving river conditions, pose a significant risk to life safety. As a result, authorities are urging the public to be prepared and stay informed.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to visit PreparedBC for tips on how to prepare for potential flooding.

The River Forecast Centre will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as necessary.