Mamas for Mamas Kamloops hosting free karma market for families in need

Photo: Mamas for Mamas Kamloops

A pop-up market with free items for families is returning to Kamloops next month in celebration of International Women’s Day.

In a news release, Mamas for Mamas Kamloops said its free pop-up market will provide essential items for families in need.

“Because no one should have to choose between paying rent and affording necessities like formula,” the release said.

Families and caregivers are invited to attend the event to receive free diapers, wipes, formula, and hygiene items, among others, while supplies last.

Door prizes will also be available, including a Keepsake Ultrasound Session from Serenity Baby Scans, flower bouquets from Birch St. Flowers and Boutique and a $50 gift card from Once Upon a Child Kamloops.

Mamas for Mamas Kamloops said it will be collecting donations of new diapers, wipes, formula, school snacks and new baby and child clothing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. before the event.

Those who drop off donations will be entered to win a photography session.

The market is being held at Tumbleweed Toys in the upstairs event space, which can be accessed by stairs at the back of the store.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8.

To make a donation or find out more, people are asked to contact Mamas for Mamas Kamloops resource coordinator Jillian Smith via email.