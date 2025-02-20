Alberta NDP politicians Notley, Ceci to talk bettering community at TRU event

Photo: The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley attends a campaign rally in Calgary in May of 2023.

A former Alberta premier will be on Thompson Rivers University’s campus next month to talk about how community members can spur positive social change.

TRU Provost Gillian Balfour will lead the discussion with former Alberta NDP premier Rachel Notley and current Alberta NDP MLA Joe Ceci in honour of Social Work Month and International Women’s Day.

Notley began her career advocating for workers’ rights and was first elected as one of only two Alberta NDP MLAs in 2008, eventually winning the party’s leadership in 2014 and leading the province’s first NDP government in 2015.

“Notley’s government cut child poverty in half, raised the minimum wage in Alberta to $15 per hour and set a new standard for workers’ rights,” TRU said in a statement announcing the event.

She retired from politics last summer and in January joined law firm Southern Butler Price.

Ceci spent 15 years as a social worker, clinical counsellor and community organizer in Calgary. He served on Calgary city council from 1995 to 2010 and was elected MLA in 2015, serving as the minister of finance in Notley’s government and becoming caucus chair for the official opposition.

“He served as the critic for municipal affairs, pushing for provincial support to revitalize Calgary’s downtown, and is currently the official opposition critic for arts and culture,” TRU's statement said.

Leadership and community: A conversation with Rachel Notley and Joe Ceci is free to attend and will be held on March 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

TRU asks that those interested in attending register online to reserve a seat.