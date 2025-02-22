TRU invites community to celebrate multiculturalism during annual IDays event

Photo: TRU

Thompson Rivers University is inviting the Kamloops community to join its students, faculty and staff in celebrating its international community and cultural diversity.

In a news release, TRU said its IDays 2025 celebration will take place from March 12 to March 14, and will include performances, hands-on workshops, food, music and dance.

“IDays is more than an invitation to experience different voices, talents and traditions — it’s a reminder of our fundamental connection as a global community,” said vice-president international Baihua Chadwick.

"It reflects TRU's commitment to fostering an inclusive and globally engaged campus, where coming together to share our diverse perspectives isn't just celebrated, but essential for building the bridges we need for our shared future.”

A fashion show this year will debut as a “stand-alone spectacle” on March 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Campus Activity Centre and will see students show off their culture on a runway though traditional attire and modern designs.

The event will be hosted by Priyanka, winner of the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, who will also deliver a special performance.

The IDays Showcase, the capstone event, will be held in the TRU Gym on March 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. and includes live performances, cultural exhibits, food and artistic expression.

TRU said IDays is an opportunity for people to connect and engage with the “vibrancy of TRU’s global spirit.”

All events are free and open to the public. A full schedule of events is available online.

This year's theme is "Collective voices: Innovating towards a sustainable future," and participants are invited to engage in conversations about sustainability and the future.