Judge's decision expected Friday in petition looking to derail Build Kamloops

Photo: Castanet Kathrine Wunderlich, who launched a court petition to overturn the city's borrowing bylaws for the performing arts centre and arena multiplex, walks into the Kamloops Law Courts before the start of a January hearing in B.C. Supreme Court.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge will deliver a decision Friday on a petition seeking to overturn the City of Kamloops’ $275-million borrowing bylaws and halt the construction of two major capital projects.

Justice Joel Groves heard arguments from Jody Wells, the lawyer representing petitioner Kathrine Wunderlich, as well as City of Kamloops lawyer Tyson McNeil-Hay over one day in January, opting to reserve his decision.

The parties are due back in court on Friday at 10 a.m. to hear Groves’ ruling.

Wunderlich’s petition, filed in October, seeks to overturn two council-adopted bylaws authorizing the city to borrow money to pay for a performing arts centre and an arena multiplex, as well as design work for future Build Kamloops projects.

Wunderlich has argued the city failed to follow a lawful and transparent process as it carried out an alternative approval process which took place during the summer.

That allegation is denied by the city, which maintains it followed legislative requirements for issuing public notice for the counter petition, and made other extensive efforts to draw people’s attention to the AAP.