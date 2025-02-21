Kamloops-area trades students vying for shot at national title

Photo: Enbridge

About 50 high school and post-secondary students from across the Kamloops region are getting their hands dirty in a skills competition, all in a bid to represent Canada on the world stage.

The Olympics-style WorldSkills competition is held once every two years and sees students skilled in 2D animation, automotive technology, carpentry, culinary arts, electrical wiring, welding, heavy vehicle technology and plumbing compete against each other.

Regionals were held at Valleyview Secondary School on Friday. Another competition will be held at Thompson Rivers University on March 7.

Over 1,800 are expected to compete across the province at regionals, with provincials slated to be held in Abbotsford on April 16.

Provincial champions will then move on to nationals, which will be held in Regina in May. Top performers will earn a spot on Team Canada and compete in China next year.

“These events are a celebration of student excellence in skilled trades and technology,” said president of Skills Canada BC Dennis Innes.

“By collaborating with our industry and education partners, we ensure that the competition tasks are not only challenging but also relevant to the current demands of employers.”