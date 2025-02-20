BC Parks Foundation raising funds to complete purchase of new nature preserve south of Juniper Ride

Kamloops may soon have another protected grasslands area like Lac Du Bois, this time on the south shore of the valley.

A conservation group is hoping the public can help it preserve a large chunk of land just south of Juniper Ridge as a nature preserve in east Kamloops.

The BC Parks Foundation has launched a $1 million crowdfunding campaign to complete the purchase of 209 hectares of grassland east of Rose Hill Road.

The Foundation has a purchase agreement in place to buy the private land, which it hopes to maintain for its recreational and environmental value.

Representatives from BC Parks Foundation as well as the Kamloops Naturalist Club and Grasslands Conservation Council of BC spoke to reporters at Rose Hill Park, located just west of the land to announce the campaign.

Jennie McCaffrey, vice president of the BC Parks Foundation, said the crowdfunding campaigns give people an opportunity to contribute in their own backyards to protect trade ecosystems like the one in Juniper Ridge.

“It was available and it's such an incredible ecosystem,” McCaffrey said. “The grassland ecosystems take up less than one per cent of the province, and yet they're home to 30 per cent of our threatened species, so it's really important to protect those grassland ecosystems when we have the opportunity.”

Those threatened species include bighorn sheep, badgers, and butterflies, and the Juniper ecosystem is also important for producing clean air and water, the BC Parks Foundation said in a press release.

Foundation needs $1 million more

The land is located above Juniper Ridge homes on either side of Scott Road between Balsam Place to the west and Babine Avenue in the east.

McCaffrey said the foundation happened upon the land for sale by a private owner on MLS just a few weeks ago, and has already managed to raise $3.6 million of the purchase price — a large amount of which came from the Wilson 5 Foundation and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

BC Parks Foundation also has an anonymous donor, who has agreed to contribute a matching $1 million to the campaign to finish off the funding.

Purchase prevents development disadvantages

Nancy Flood, Kamloops Naturalist Club president, said her group has thrown its support behind the project and will contribute to the crowdfunding effort, noting the area is one their members enjoy walking through.

Flood said the purchase will help prevent development on the land, which consists of five individual parcels owned by the same person.

She feels the most likely alternative outcome for the land would have been the sale to home developers, which would prevent people from walking through the area and reduce connectivity for wildlife.

“There is development potential, and we're so glad to have this [land] protected from that,” Flood said.

McCaffrey said the foundation is always looking for opportunities to purchase land that has high biodiversity value, and the Kamloops property represented an opportunity to add a rare grassland ecosystem to their network of projects.

Anyone who wants to donate to complete the purchase can contact the BC Parks Foundation on its website www.bcparksfoundation.ca.

“Truly, every single dollar counts,” McCaffrey said.

Once purchased, the area will be a nature park controlled by the BC Parks Foundation.

Land could be educational

Tom Dickinson, chair of the Grasslands Conservation Council of British Columbia, who also lives in the area, says the property is home to a variety of wildlife.

He said more than 30 species of birds have been sighted in the area, as well as some trees that are 250 years old.

“It's a place where we could do an awful lot of education about the value of grassland environments and the importance of nature in our backyard, so I think that's going to be one of the greatest values it has,” Dickinson said of the land.

Dickinson pointed out that grasslands are particularly sensitive and vulnerable to being disturbed by humans because below the vegetation lies a fragile microbiotic crust composed of lichens, mosses and algae. The crust holds the soil together in a rough surface, enabling soils to better capture moisture, stop wind and water erosion and provide much needed nitrogen to plants.

Dickinson said the council could help with educational endeavours on the land and weed mitigation from off-roading activities.

Flood said the future involvement of the club on the land will depend on a management and restoration plan for the land till to come, but noted the Kamloops Naturalist Club helps with invasive weed mitigation in Lac Du Bois and could do the same in Juniper.

McCaffrey said the land being purchased is within the City of Kamloops boundaries, and represents “a really great place for the community to spend time outside.”

“At the foundation, we're really passionate about connecting people to nature for their own health, for their physical and mental health, and also for the health of the planet,” she said.

“We really want to protect this special place forever."