WCT adds new faces, expands work amid hunt for new artistic director

Photo: WCT WCT's new artistic associate Cheyenne Scott (left) and Indigenous community engagement coordinator Laura Michel (right).

Western Canada Theatre says new faces its added and work it has expanded will serve as a "boon" in its search for a new artistic director.

WCT announced the sudden departure of artistic director James MacDonald last month and is now taking applications to fill the role.

In the meantime, WCT said in a news release it has hired a new artistic associate, Cheyenne Scott, who will be working part-time remotely for the rest of the season as she continues work at another Vancouver company and WCT hopes she’ll continue contributing into next season.

“My speciality has been in developing new works as an actor, producer, and facilitator,” Scott said.

“As the artistic associate, I am looking forward to sharing my expertise of Indigenous and diverse Canadian artists, playwrights, and composers with Kamloops audiences.”

WCT executive director Matt Eger said Scott is a protégé of past managing director Lori Marchand and was recommended when the company began seeking an artistic associate with lived Indigenous experience.

“Her sensitivity, diverse theatrical talents and distinct voice bring a vibrant energy and fresh perspectives to Western Canada Theatre,” Eger said.

WCT said its also expanding the work of Indigenous community engagement coordinator Laura Michel, who works as an ambassador between the company and local Indigenous communities and has helped facilitate discounted tickets, involved local elders and dignitaries and provides counselling support when needed.

The company said Michel’s work will expand to develop cultural sensitivity practices and further the work she’s already doing.

WCT said its on the hunt to find a new executive director with extensive experience as soon as possible to lead the company through its 50th anniversary season, and hopes the work of Scott and Michel will sweeten the pot for prospective applicants.