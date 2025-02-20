Westsyde man sounds alarm after roofing work delayed by months

Photo: Josh Dawson Westsyde resident Mike Carlson says roofing work being done on his home has seen significant delays.

Mike Carlson is not happy.

The Westsyde man paid more than $27,000 in July to a Kamloops roofing company — a 50 per cent downpayment for a new metal roof he wanted installed on his home.

Fast-forward more than six months and his roof is covered in tarps.

Carlson said he was told in July that the project would take two or three weeks to complete. But it was soon delayed, and work didn't get underway until November.

Since it started, he said, crews have shown up to work sporadically and little seems to be getting done. With the work still ongoing, water damage is worsening inside his home.

“They just do a little bit here and a little bit there, they spend most of their time in their pickup talking and nothing’s getting done,” Carlson told Castanet Kamloops.

“I get myself so worked up I just start to shake, but like I said, something's got to be done.”

Retracing their steps

Chris Chisholm is the foreman of Aftermath Roofing and Sheet Metal's metal roofing division and in charge of the project and said crews are continuing to plug away at the work on Carlson's roof.

Chisholm said the work had to be bumped back to November while the company completed another job.

Once the work began, Chisholm said two employees that were working on the project were fired near the end of the month.

“They weren't doing it to satisfaction, they weren't listening to direction, so on and so forth,” he said.

Chisholm himself took over the work but eventually contracted pneumonia, putting him out of commission and putting the work on hold until January.

Since then, he said the weather has been drastically slowing down the job and work that was done by the fired employees had to be redone.

“So I’m trapped in these moments where they didn’t put flashing in and they didn’t do what they were supposed to," Chisholm said. "So I’m having to try to get back out on these panels, which is basically impossible.”

He said the water damage inside Carlson’s home will be repaired once the job is complete and nothing will be added to his bill. He said he's working with another company to complete the repairs.

“Honestly, it’s just so many events happening — I feel so bad for these people,” Chisholm said.

“I’ve tried to do everything right, but everything's kind of come against me, unfortunately, so just basically plucking away and if there's a negative review on it, then I completely understand.”

With temperatures on the rise, he hopes to have the work completed in several weeks.