BC Housing says Cherry Avenue affordable rental project will be open this fall

Photo: Castanet BC Housing said an affordable rental apartment building at 435 Cherry Ave. is slated to open this fall.

A long-shuttered North Kamloops apartment building purchased by BC Housing almost two years ago is expected to open its doors this fall after undergoing extensive renovations.

BC Housing said work on upgrades at 435 Cherry Ave. started in December, and occupancy is expected in fall 2025. The property will offer affordable rental units.

“As anyone who’s done renovations will know, it can be difficult to know how much work is needed on a building until contractors start opening up the walls,” a BC Housing spokesperson said in a statement to Castanet.

"When construction began, we identified a need for some additional upgrades that are now underway.”

The building was purchased by the province for $12.8 million in April 2023. BC Housing initially said residents would move in by the end of that summer, but then opening day was bumped to mid-2024.

The delay was blamed on incomplete work by the seller, which BC Housing said required some evaluation. BC Housing also said it would take the opportunity to consider additional upgrades for the building.

Once it is move-in ready, the 42-unit apartment building will be managed and operated by Interior Community Services.

The apartment building has been vacant since 2021, when a fire displaced the building's tenants.