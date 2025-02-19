Mounties make arrests, seize guns and drugs in Valentine's Day traffic stop

Photo: Contributed

A traffic stop involving a novice driver lead to Mounties seizing guns and drugs from a vehicle in Brocklehurst on Valentine's Day.

Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, a Kamloops RCMP officer patrolling Fleetwood Avenue spotted a black car with no front plate.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and found the driver had an N licence. As part of the investigation, a passenger was arrested one of the passengers for obstruction, Kamloops RCMP said in a press release.

Police later learned the passenger was wanted on a warrant out of Merritt, and additional officers were called in to assist.

“As backup officers arrived to assist, a number of other items were located and seized by police, including a loaded handgun, loaded long-gun, cash, drugs, ammunition and other items,” Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the release.

According to Evelyn, the driver was also arrested, and later released and charged with Motor Vehicle Act violations related to driving contrary to conditions and restrictions, improper display of a licence plate, and driving while impaired by drugs.

The driver was given a 24-hour prohibition and the vehicle was impounded.

The other man was held for a bail hearing, during which he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance, set for March 4.

Julian Noah Robinson, 24, of Quilchena, faces six charges including obstruction, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, firearm offences and failure to comply with a court order.

Anyone who witnessed or has information that may be related to this investigation can contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.