Once convicted of murdering his wife in B.C., Kiwi Peter Beckett dies in Guatemala

Photo: Amazon Prime Video Peter Beckett, as seen in the 2024 true crime docuseries In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery.

A New Zealand man who spent nearly a decade imprisoned in B.C. after his wife drowned mysteriously in a lake near Revelstoke has died.

Peter Beckett died in Livingston, Guatemala, Castanet has learned. He was 68.

Beckett was arrested in 2011 and charged with murder in the death of his Canadian wife, Laura Letts-Beckett, who drowned in Upper Arrow Lake a year earlier.

He stood trial twice — first in Kamloops, which resulted in a hung jury and a mistrial, and then in Kelowna, where he was convicted of first-degree murder.

Beckett successfully appealed that conviction. He was released from prison late in 2020 and officially made a free man a few months later, when the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear an appeal from prosecutors that sought to keep the case alive.

Questions will remain

The drowning, as well as Beckett’s subsequent legal ordeal, was the subject of In Cold Water: The Shelter Bay Mystery, a true crime docuseries that began streaming on Amazon Prime Video late last year.

Through both his trials, prosecutors contended Beckett killed his wife out of greed, hoping to cash in on life insurance payouts and her teachers’ pension.

No physical evidence of Beckett’s involvement in his wife’s death was presented at either trial. The case against him was entirely circumstantial.

Beckett maintained his innocence throughout the process, claiming Letts either fell off the boat and drowned before he could save her or that she intended to take her own life.

Beckett spent more than nine years in prison between his arrest in the summer of 2011 and his release on bail a few days before Christmas in 2020. Most of that time was served at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

Prior to his death, Beckett was living a nomadic lifestyle in Central America, working as a tour boat operator chartering a catamaran he purchased after his release from prison. He had been collecting Letts-Beckett’s $38,000 annual teacher’s pension, and he received an undisclosed life insurance payout in relation to her death.

Beckett, a former city councillor in his hometown of Napier, N.Z., was in poor health prior to his death, suffering from kidney problems and a leg infection.