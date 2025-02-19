Nicola Valley Hospital worker sets up clothing closet for patients

Photo: Nicola Valley Hospital and Healthcare Centre Natasha Thys in front of the clothing closet she set up.

Patients of the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Care Centre don't have to worry about going home under-clothed thanks to one social worker's efforts.

For a year-and-a-half Natasha Thys, social worker at NVHC, has been collecting clothes to make sure every patient leaves suitably dressed.

"I like helping people and I like to just be that person who makes someone's day, even if it's just a pair of socks,” Natasha said.

She collects all kinds of clothing, including; sweatpants, sweaters, winter jackets and boots, gloves, toques and socks.

Natasha grew up in Kelowna and found her way to Merritt, studying at NVIT to become a social worker.

Since moving here, Natasha said she's fallen in love with the outdoor lifestyle and small-town feel that Merritt offers.

"Living in Merritt, you know the majority of the town. Your neighbour is the clerk at the grocery store and a lot of my neighbours are the police in town, so you get really familiar with everybody,” she said.

"You get to know who in your community has those needs, and they might be someone you come across in my field of work, especially at the hospital, who might just need a little bit of something to help them out more.”

Natasha is generally able to supply the clothing through donations from friends, family and the community at-large.

Helping others is a trait ingrained in her family, it seems. Natasha's grandmother, Florence Thys, supports the clothing closet at NVH donating socks and toques she's knitted herself.

"That's her winter activity, but I also think she likes being involved in it too, knowing the things she is making is helping others,” Natasha said.

The idea first came to her when she worked for Interior Health Services in Kamloops. At that location they had a clothing closet for discharged patients in need of something to wear.

When she moved to Merritt, she noticed that service was missing and wanted to implement it to help improve the quality of a patient's stay.

"Before we were trying to scrounge up anything we could for patients,” she said.

Some patients even went home in hospital gowns or torn clothing after being involved in an accident.

"No one wants to go home putting on a shirt with bodily fluid (on it),” she said.

Merritt's auxiliary thrift store was a major proprietor of her work, especially during the winter when warm clothing was in high demand.

"A lot of the time homeless individuals in the community come in without proper clothing. For example, we had somebody come to the hospital last month with flip flops on and it was snowing and I was able to give them a pair of winter boots. We had someone else come to the hospital because they were cold and they only had a sweater and sweatpants on and we were able to give them a winter jacket. So, it's just making sure they have those things they need. It makes me feel better because I know that they have warm clothes.”

Winter isn't the only time where the clothing closet is needed though. During the summer, some people attending the music festivals are brought to the hospital and are sometimes underdressed.

Going forward, Natasha hopes the closet will continue to thrive and grow more.

Since it's common for her to source clothing at the last minute, one thing she wanted is a steadier flow of clothing donations so the closet has a surplus.

Natasha's efforts are appreciated with other staff in the hospital.

"Natasha has been such a great resource to Merritt and she does everything she can to support the community in her everyday work.” said Mark Bagabuyo, manager of clinical operations at NVH.