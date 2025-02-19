Mounties seize bikes, arrest one person in Brocklehurst in property crime standoff

Photo: Tim Petruk Police could be seen searching a Brocklehurst residence on Wednesday.

UPDATE: 5:17 p.m.

Mounties with guns drawn arrested a man and recovered a pair of stolen bikes from an address in the 1800-block of Parkcrest Avenue during an hours-long standoff on Wednesday.

Police arrived just before 10 a.m. at the home where they executed a search warrant as part of a property crime investigation.

Just before 2 p.m., a suspect was arrested on Tranquille Road as part of the ongoing investigation. He currently remains in custody.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a stolen e-bike and dirt bike were recovered from the address.

“The property in question is one that is well-known to the neighbourhood and to police for suspected criminal activities,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a press release. “We fully anticipate this ongoing investigation and proactive enforcement will lead to the submission of charge recommendations as part of the assessment and approval process."

The neighbourhood was the site of a few incidents of note last year. In July, a burning vehicle connected to an apparent failed gangland hit was found burning in the 1700-block block of Parkcrest Avenue. That same block was the scene of a shooting incident this past November.

Anyone with information that may assist police can contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

"We encourage the public to continue to provide assistance to police by reporting suspicious occurrences and sharing information with us, such as security video, which may be related to this or other offences,” Pelley said.

ORIGINAL: 10:51 a.m.

Mounties have Parkcrest Avenue closed Wednesday morning as they search a home connected to a property crime investigation.

Kamloops RCMP said officers executed the search warrant at a residence in the 1800-block of Parkcrest Avenue just before 10 a.m. with members of the detachment's crime reduction unit.

The search, Mounties say, is part of an ongoing investigation.

The portion of Parkcrest Avenue that is closed temporarily is near Laroque Street. The public is asked to avoid the area until it reopens to traffic, and the police presence is reduced.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment appreciates the public’s support and patience as it works to further this investigation into the ongoing concerns surrounding stolen property and crime in the community,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Evelyn said an update on the investigation will be provided once it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this incident or other property crime is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.