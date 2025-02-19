Mounties close road in Brocklehurst for property crime investigation

Photo: Contributed

Mounties have Parkcrest Avenue closed Wednesday morning as they search a home connected to a property crime investigation.

Kamloops RCMP said officers executed the search warrant at a residence in the 1800-block of Parkcrest Avenue just before 10 a.m. with members of the detachment's crime reduction unit.

The search, Mounties say, is part of an ongoing investigation.

The portion of Parkcrest Avenue that is closed temporarily is near Laroque Street. The public is asked to avoid the area until it reopens to traffic, and the police presence is reduced.

“The Kamloops RCMP detachment appreciates the public’s support and patience as it works to further this investigation into the ongoing concerns surrounding stolen property and crime in the community,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

Evelyn said an update on the investigation will be provided once it becomes available.

Anyone with information related to this incident or other property crime is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.