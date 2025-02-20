Mustard Seed invites locals to fundraising walk to support homeless

Photo: Mustard Seed Kamloops

This weekend's Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser at Riverside Park aims to bring people together to raise $20,000 to help the city’s homeless population.

This event is an annual walk hosted in various cities across British Columbia and Alberta to raise money for charity. It will take place on Saturday.

The Mustard Seed Kamloops’ communications coordinator Hamida Marufu said the goal of the walk is simple.

“We’re just trying to raise money for the homeless during the coldest season,” Marufu said. “[We are] raising awareness, especially during the cold season to try and get donations out during the cold times.”

Participants can choose between a two-kilometre or five-kilometre route during the event.

Local sponsors will provide water, coffee, pizza, chili and snacks to participants according to Marufu.

More than $13,000 has been raised so far for this year’s Kamloops event.

“After the run, people can still donate. So usually after the day or on the day of we reach our goal,” Marufu said. “We’re still pretty excited to actually be able to reach that goal.”

The goal this year is $20,000.

Participants can sign up as individuals or teams.

Marufu said a prize will be given to the team that raises the most money.

As of Wednesday, there were 30 volunteers, 80 walkers and 12 teams registered to participate. Marufu said that number is expected to increase.

Registration is free and all are welcome to participate.

The event starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. at Riverside Park.

To register for the event or to learn more, visit the CNOY website.