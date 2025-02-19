Kamloops chamber dinner gala switches gears after mayor's slideshow stole show in 2024

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson on stage last March at the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce state of the city event.

The regional economy will take centre stage this year at the annual Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce dinner gala.

After some unwanted fireworks last year, Acacia Pangilinan, the chamber's executive director, said the event — previously centred around a state of the city speech from the mayor of Kamloops — is moving ahead with a new format and a new focus.

“For a long time it was just the mayor, and then for a few years it was the mayor and Kukpi7 sharing a stage,” Pangilinan said.

“We've kind of been doing that for two or three years, and we felt like it was time to look at our event and try to evolve it in some way.”

This year, An Evening with the Chamber will feature Venture Kamloops and Sc.wenwen Economic Development Corporation, TteS’ business and economic development arm. The event will run on March 13 at TRU's Grand Hall.

“We decided to reach out to our partners in economic development to have them really have an opportunity to take the stage, to talk about what developments are happening throughout this next year, what exciting things the business community can expect,” Pangilinan said.

Sc.wenwen is expected to talk about plans for the development of TteS’ commercial lands.

“Over the last year and a half, we’ve seen a lot of changes to their commercial landscape, and I think that they’ve got some really exciting projects on the go,” Pangilinan said.

Sc.wenwen has partnered with Azure Sustainable Fuels Corp. for a proposal to establish a large-scale aviation fuel plant on the Tk’emlups reserve. Meanwhile, the Chief Louis Crossing development at the corner of Highway 5 and Shuswap Road continues to rise.

Venture Kamloops will present on economic growth by the numbers — including how many new businesses have opened their doors, and the types of development happening in the city.

Both presenters will take part in a question and answer session before attendees hear from a panel of elected leaders — including Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo, Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar and Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir.

A representative from the City of Kamloops is yet to be confirmed.

Slideshow caused uproar

Last year, Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson presented at the chamber event.

Hamer-Jackson called for accountability from local social agencies, explaining to attendees ahead of his speech that his planned slideshow presentation had been pulled at the last minute over privacy concerns.

It was then discovered that in preparation for his speech, Hamer-Jackson forwarded a number of images — including a photo of a sex act — to the chamber, leading to the slideshow presentation getting axed.

A code of conduct investigator later found the mayor breached provincial privacy laws by collecting and forwarding the photos.

Pangilinan said she had no comment about what happened last year.

“We really wanted to provide that platform for the business community to hear about what's to come for the upcoming year, and that's why we're really excited about this new format,” she said.

“Every year when we go to plan our events, we look at how we can do things differently, just to really elevate the experience of the people who attend the event. So that was really our goal with the changes this year.”

Tickets for the annual dinner gala are on sale through the chamber’s website.

A single ticket is $200 for a non-member, while members can get tickets for $125 apiece if purchased before Feb. 28, or $150 each from March 1 until the event on March 13.