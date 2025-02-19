Construction on Pacific Way off-ramp expansion will start in March

Photo: City of Kamloops An upgrade is planned for the Highway 1 offramp at Pacific Way.

The City of Kamloops says an upgrade is planned for an Aberdeen highway off-ramp, with construction set to begin next month.

The project will see the westbound Highway 1 off-ramp at Pacific Way expanded to include a second left-turn lane.

In a news release, the city said construction will start on March 15, paired with SD73’s spring break schedule and an anticipated decrease in traffic volume. The project is expected to be complete by the end of June.

The work will require the full closure of the off-ramp for several weeks.

“During the project, there will be considerable impacts on residents, businesses, commuters and visitors along the Pacific Way (Exit 367) corridor, most notably when the off-ramp is fully closed for four to six weeks during the project,” the city said in a statement.

“A closure timeline will be available as the project start date approaches.”

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said it will be working together with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Transit to complete the upgrades, as the project is located on a ministry right-of-way.

The project is intended to increase intersection capacity and improve safety by reducing traffic backups on to Highway 1.

While the off-ramp is closed, the city said signage will be posted to help drivers find the best alternate route to their destination. A single specific detour won’t be suggested given the “significant” amount of commuter traffic in the area.

After the full off-ramp closure and until the end of the project, the City of Kamloops said the ramp will partially reopen with some restrictions as crews complete construction.

A project information booth will be set up in Aberdeen Mall on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Residents can speak with the project team, view design drawings and familiarize themselves with project details.

In 2022, council approved a $2.3 million business case for the off-ramp improvements. In December, another $1.1 million was added to the project.

The intersection expansion project was identified in 2015 when the former Lake City Casino relocated from downtown Kamloops to its current location of Cascades Casino on Versatile Drive.

A traffic study determined the second left-turn lane would be necessary to accommodate future increased traffic volumes.