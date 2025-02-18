Water restored for Cache Creek residents after broken water line repaired

Photo: Facebook / Village of Cache Creek The Village of Cache Creek says residents can resume water use after a broken water line was repaired, although a boil water advisory remains in effect for now.

Water restrictions in Cache Creek have been rescinded as work crews have completed repairs to a broken water main.

A water advisory was put in place for some Cache Creek residents on Monday after a line break.

The Village of Cache Creek said repairs were complete as of 10:30 p.m. Monday, and water restrictions were removed on Tuesday afternoon.

“The team installed a repair clamp around a circumferential crack in the line,” the village said in a social media post.

“This could have been caused by a few things, but information on site points to the rapid temperature changes we have seen lately moving the old pipe around, and it just could not handle the changes.”

The village said Monday the broken pipe had been installed in 1976 and was very fragile — a challenge for work crews trying to complete repairs. According to the village, many higher-elevation homes were completely out of water.

A boil water advisory remains in effect until the village receives water test results, which are expected in the next day or two.

Cache Creek properties were placed on a boil water advisory earlier in the weekend after a piece of equipment at the water treatment plant failed.