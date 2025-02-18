Festive Christmas rom-com now shooting in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Josh Dawson

A film shoot for a festive holiday rom-com is underway in downtown Kamloops — and it could have an impact on parking and pedestrian traffic.

Film crews and equipment were set up Tuesday on Third Avenue for shooting inside a local business, and traffic was reduced to a single lane between Victoria Street and Seymour Street.

Work trucks could also be seen lining the north side of Victoria Street between Second and Third Avenues.

In a notice sent to neighbours last week, the company behind the production, Santa Switch Inc., said it would be shooting a Christmas movie under the working title My Secret Santa.

The notice said the shoot does not involve any stunts, special effects or loud noises, but nighttime lightning and fake snow may be visible.

Shooting is set to move inside an apartment on Victoria Street on Wednesday.

Limited street parking should be expected during filming and pedestrian traffic could be paused for up to three minutes at a time.